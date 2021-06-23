RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWS stock opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.45) on Wednesday. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 641.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of research firms have commented on RWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

