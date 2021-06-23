Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 2,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.