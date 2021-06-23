Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAL stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

