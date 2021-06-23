Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.89. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 3,243 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

