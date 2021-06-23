Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAFM. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.29.

SAFM opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $186.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

