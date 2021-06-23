Sanford C. Bernstein Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $114.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

