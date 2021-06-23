Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE SSL opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sasol has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at $4,501,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

