Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,028 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,125,667 shares of company stock valued at $673,497,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.04. 494,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.71. The stock has a market cap of $964.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.