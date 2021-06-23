Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,929,924 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 188,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS remained flat at $$53.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,881. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

