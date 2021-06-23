Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 260,085 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. 390,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,004. The company has a market cap of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

