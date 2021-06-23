ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

