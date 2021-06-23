SCF Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SCF Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,257 shares during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies comprises 6.9% of SCF Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SCF Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 56,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,490. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

