Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.