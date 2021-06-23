Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29.

