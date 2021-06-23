Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,424 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,853. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.