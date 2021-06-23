Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 723.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

