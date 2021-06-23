Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

SJ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 65.29% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

