Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vistra in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.