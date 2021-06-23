Secret (SCRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Secret has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $69.19 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00370529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00979129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,578,603 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

