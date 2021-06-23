Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,652 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

