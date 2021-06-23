Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,086 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

