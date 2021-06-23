Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of H&R Block worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

