Sei Investments Co. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.