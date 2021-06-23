Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 207.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

