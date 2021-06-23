Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,043 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Xperi worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after acquiring an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 123,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 775,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.