Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Select Bancorp worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCT stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

