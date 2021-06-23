Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.51. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $760.63 million, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $138,800.00. Insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

