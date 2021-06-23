Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 6,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
