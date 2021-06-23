Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. 6,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

