Senior (LON:SNR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 104.43 ($1.36).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152 ($1.99). 1,016,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,348. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of £637.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.