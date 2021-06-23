Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $35.82 million and approximately $278,489.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.