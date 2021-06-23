Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 1%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Approximately 6,368,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,255,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £28.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 193,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,790 ($7,564.67). Also, insider James Causgrove bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Insiders bought 791,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,236 in the last quarter.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

