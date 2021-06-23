ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by 262.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. 133,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.