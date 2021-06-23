Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Reaches $3.07 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $513,287.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.