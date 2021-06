Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63.

About Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

