Shift Technologies (SFT) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Shift Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million -$59.15 million -2.04 Shift Technologies Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 3.60

Shift Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Shift Technologies Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 4.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Shift Technologies Competitors 225 1116 1349 47 2.45

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.16%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift Technologies rivals beat Shift Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

