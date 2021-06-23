Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $714.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,501.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,659. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,209.35. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $33,959,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

