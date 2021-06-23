Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $27.02

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $25.92. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $772.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

