Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 434311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Specifically, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.