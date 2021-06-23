SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,298. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

