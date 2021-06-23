Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

