Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Insider Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 5,102 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

