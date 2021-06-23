Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 50,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,316,287 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.68.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

