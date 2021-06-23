Solstein Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

