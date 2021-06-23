Solstein Capital LLC Invests $89,000 in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,860,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

