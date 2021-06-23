Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

