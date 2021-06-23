Solstein Capital LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $276,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after acquiring an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 189.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $134.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.