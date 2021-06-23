Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.