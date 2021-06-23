Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

