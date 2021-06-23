Solstein Capital LLC Takes $181,000 Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

