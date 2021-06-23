Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

